Lifelong Greenport resident Robert Earle White died Dec. 28. He was 90.

Mr. White was the owner of White’s Hardware Store in Greenport.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Dec. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a firematic service will take place at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Building Fund, P.O. Box 103, Greenport, NY 11944.

