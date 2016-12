A Greenport man was arrested on a drunken driving charge following a two-car crash Friday night, Southold police said.

Edwin Monroy, 33, was driving on Hummel Avenue in Southold around 5:40 p.m. when the crash occurred, officials said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 45-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital, police said.

Mr. Monroy was charged with driving while intoxicated, officials said.

Image credit: Google Maps

