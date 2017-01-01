Top Sports Stories 2016: A L.I. title for Mattituck hoops

After the final buzzer signified the end of the Suffolk County Class B girls basketball final, Mattituck coach Steve Van Dood pumped his fist in the air triumphantly and his jubilant Tuckers embraced each other.

“History was made,” Mattituck’s Liz Dwyer said following the 59-42 defeat of Center Moriches.

Van Dood called it “the biggest win in Mattituck program history.”

Not for long, though. After grabbing its first county championship, Mattituck picked up its first Long Island title with a 37-33 triumph over Carle Place.

“I almost started crying,” Mattituck’s Corinne Reda told reporters after the first Long Island final Mattituck has played in.

From there, though, the magical ride came to an end. Mattituck had no answer for Marlboro, the sharp-shooting Section IX champion, and its standout player, Missy Sadler, in the Southeast Region final. Marlboro shot 50 percent from the field (7 of 12 from three-point distance) and Sadler registered 24 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and two assists. It overshadowed a fine game by Mattituck’s Liz Dwyer (28 points, 10-for-14 shooting from the field).

“We threw everything but the kitchen sink at them,” Van Dood said. “They just had an answer for everything.”

The loss closed the book on a tremendous 20-3 season for Mattituck, the most successful season the Tuckers have ever enjoyed. Van Dood called it the “most well-balanced team that I’ve seen.”

It was a well-balanced team that made its mark.

Said Dwyer, “History was made.”

File photo: Mattituck senior Katie Hoeg puts up a shot. (Credit: Garret Meade)

