The 50 most read Suffolk Times stories of 2016

As The Suffolk Times recaps the past year, here’s a look at the most-read stories of 2016:
1. Tragedy on Main Road in Southold
2. Jerry Tuthill, co-owner of Claudio’s and Crabby Jerry’s in Greenport, dies at 69
3. Cutchogue native Frank McBride identified as victim of fatal Mattituck train crash
4. Mattituck pizzeria seized for alleged failure to pay taxes reopens
5. Southold’s ‘top DWI cop’ terminated; another officer resigns
6. Quick-moving storm floods businesses in Greenport
7. Police seek new information in 1981 Mattituck double drowning, offer $15K reward
8. Police: Orient farmer charged with rape, criminal sex act
9. Kenny Finne, beloved Greenport father injured in bike crash, has died
10. Police locate motorcyclist caught speeding over 100 mph
11. Owners announce sale of Sound View property in Greenport
12. Grand jury finds limo driver at fault, indicts him for criminally negligent homicide
13. Rhumb Line closed following police complaints, SLA investigation
14. Cutchogue Fire Chief’s vehicle destroyed by fire
15. Greenport native escapes Pennsylvania carjacking; describes terrifying ride
16. Woman, daughter survive night at sea; two men found dead
17. Sibling lifeguards rescue snorkeler at Southold beach
18. Case’s Place café coming to New Suffolk waterfront in May
19. Southold police officer injured in courtroom struggle; calls for help allegedly not received
20. Southold basketball coach Phil Reed dies at age 59
21. NWS: Weak tornado briefly touched down in Mattituck
22. Coronet to close, former owner reminisces about Greenport eatery
23. Cops: Man charged with forcibly touching teen at festival
24. Driver in serious condition after vehicle flips in Southold
25. Motorist helped woman escape attack in Greenport; suspect held on bail
26. New film ‘Sully’ brings back memories for Mattituck man of famed flight
27. Mattituck seniors say goodbye with beach party prank
28. Costello pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter, avoids jail time
29. Plan for Mattituck sports center withdrawn after Planning Board review frustrates applicant
30. Reports: Hikers in New Hampshire find body of Orient man
31. Chief: Officer stayed with victim sinking in mud until help arrived
32. Community rallies behind Southold woman battling cancer
33. ‘Bittersweet’ send-off for Cinnie, who finds a home in Pennsylvania
34. Greenport man indicted in $5 million investment scheme
35. Southold man released on bail after arrest for possession of child porn
36. Peconic home destroyed by fire after apparent lightning strike
37. Police release security image of alleged Mattituck purse thieves
38. Former Southold court clerk sues over alleged mistreatment in jail; seeks $20M in damages
39. Cops: Two people busted smoking methamphetamine in Mattituck
40. Yankees purchase contract of Southold’s Dave Kubiak
41. Peconic Landing announces recruitment campaign for 60 more jobs
42. Cops: Woman airlifted after getting stuck under rolling car in Southold
43. In Greenport, a historic house build from circus billboards
44. Cops: Mattituck woman stole wallets at church
45. Cops: Southold man threatened to kill woman
46. How do we fix the North Fork’s affordable housing crisis?
47. Lighthouse to remain closed indefinitely
48. Cops: 57-year-old man nabbed on DWI charge in Greenport
49. New brewery, Threes Brewery, proposed for Cutchogue
50. IGA owner’s $340K donation to cover Southold police radio upgrades