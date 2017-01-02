Community

The 50 most read Suffolk Times stories of 2016

01/02/2017 6:00 AM |
As The Suffolk Times recaps the past year, here’s a look at the most-read stories of 2016:

1. Tragedy on Main Road in Southold

2. Jerry Tuthill, co-owner of Claudio’s and Crabby Jerry’s in Greenport, dies at 69

3. Cutchogue native Frank McBride identified as victim of fatal Mattituck train crash

4. Mattituck pizzeria seized for alleged failure to pay taxes reopens

5. Southold’s ‘top DWI cop’ terminated; another officer resigns

6. Quick-moving storm floods businesses in Greenport

7. Police seek new information in 1981 Mattituck double drowning, offer $15K reward

8. Police: Orient farmer charged with rape, criminal sex act

9. Kenny Finne, beloved Greenport father injured in bike crash, has died

10. Police locate motorcyclist caught speeding over 100 mph

11. Owners announce sale of Sound View property in Greenport

12. Grand jury finds limo driver at fault, indicts him for criminally negligent homicide

13. Rhumb Line closed following police complaints, SLA investigation

14. Cutchogue Fire Chief’s vehicle destroyed by fire

15. Greenport native escapes Pennsylvania carjacking; describes terrifying ride

16. Woman, daughter survive night at sea; two men found dead

17. Sibling lifeguards rescue snorkeler at Southold beach

18. Case’s Place café coming to New Suffolk waterfront in May

19. Southold police officer injured in courtroom struggle; calls for help allegedly not received

20. Southold basketball coach Phil Reed dies at age 59

21. NWS: Weak tornado briefly touched down in Mattituck

22. Coronet to close, former owner reminisces about Greenport eatery

23. Cops: Man charged with forcibly touching teen at festival

24. Driver in serious condition after vehicle flips in Southold

25. Motorist helped woman escape attack in Greenport; suspect held on bail

26. New film ‘Sully’ brings back memories for Mattituck man of famed flight

27. Mattituck seniors say goodbye with beach party prank

28. Costello pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter, avoids jail time

29. Plan for Mattituck sports center withdrawn after Planning Board review frustrates applicant

30. Reports: Hikers in New Hampshire find body of Orient man

31. Chief: Officer stayed with victim sinking in mud until help arrived

32. Community rallies behind Southold woman battling cancer

33. ‘Bittersweet’ send-off for Cinnie, who finds a home in Pennsylvania

34. Greenport man indicted in $5 million investment scheme

35. Southold man released on bail after arrest for possession of child porn

36. Peconic home destroyed by fire after apparent lightning strike

37. Police release security image of alleged Mattituck purse thieves

38. Former Southold court clerk sues over alleged mistreatment in jail; seeks $20M in damages

39. Cops: Two people busted smoking methamphetamine in Mattituck

40. Yankees purchase contract of Southold’s Dave Kubiak

41. Peconic Landing announces recruitment campaign for 60 more jobs

42. Cops: Woman airlifted after getting stuck under rolling car in Southold

43. In Greenport, a historic house build from circus billboards

44. Cops: Mattituck woman stole wallets at church

45. Cops: Southold man threatened to kill woman 

46. How do we fix the North Fork’s affordable housing crisis?

47. Lighthouse to remain closed indefinitely

48. Cops: 57-year-old man nabbed on DWI charge in Greenport

49. New brewery, Threes Brewery, proposed for Cutchogue

50. IGA owner’s $340K donation to cover Southold police radio upgrades

