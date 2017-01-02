Opinion

Year in Cartoons: Some of our favorite Paw Prints of 2016

by |
01/02/2017 4:59 AM |
No Comments

Just about every week in our print edition we publish a Paw Print cartoon from Shelter Island artist Peter Waldner. Here’s six of our favorite from last year. 

PETER WALDNER CARTOON

PETER WALDNER CARTOON

PETER WALDNER CARTOON

PETER WALDNER CARTOON

PETER WALDNER CARTOON

PETER WALDNER CARTOON

PETER WALDNER CARTOON

PETER WALDNER CARTOON

PETER WALDNER CARTOON

PETER WALDNER CARTOON

PETER WALDNER CARTOON

PETER WALDNER CARTOON

Comments

comments