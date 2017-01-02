Year of the Video: A look back at some of our best

This past year saw our company make its biggest step in our transition to a fully integrated multimedia company, printing not only a weekly newspaper and updating a daily website, but also publishing video packages on an almost daily basis.

One way we did so was through the hiring of our first full-time multimedia reporter: Krysten Massa, a 2016 graduate of Stony Brook University, where she served as multimedia editor of the student publication. The response to her work has been overwhelming.

Each of Krysten’s assignments features either a video — both live and edited — or photographic component. Every day she’s telling human interest features, recording a specific moment in time or capturing the beauty of the North Fork with her camera.

Here’s a look back at 10 of my favorite video packages Krysten and other members of our staff produced in 2016. Have an idea you think would make for a nice video package, email Krysten at [email protected].

