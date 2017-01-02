Top Stories 2016: Our favorite stories from the past year

We asked our crew what 2016 stories they most enjoyed reading or meant the most to them. Here are just a few of our responses. Have any favorites of your own from 2016? Share them below in the comments section.

“It was interesting to learn more about the investigation 30 years ago into the deaths of William and Michelle Becker and the folks trying to bring some closure to this unsolved mystery. The depth of the investigative reporting made for a great read.”

Sarah Olsen, co-owner

“The story of Harun ‘Billy’ Ilgin, manager of Wayside Market in Southold, was my favorite. It’s a real-life American dream come true capturing Billy’s positive character, complete with his ever-present smile.”

Bob Liepa, sports editor

“I loved revisiting Bill Zuhoski’s experience of surviving U.S. Airways Flight 1549, better known as ‘The Miracle on the Hudson.’ It was the story after the story and came with an even happier ending.”

Grant Parpan, executive editor

“Paul Maffetone took the heartbreak of losing his brother to opiate addiction and turned it into an organization to help others through education and prevention, Michael’s HOPE.”

Laura Huber, editorial assistant

“Joe McInnis of Greenport is working hard to find an explanation for colony collapse disorder, which has affected honeybee populations across the globe. And he’s only 14 years old!”

Jen Nuzzo, managing editor

“I enjoy small-town journalism and the piece about Dr. John Andresen of Mattituck Laurel Veterinary Hospital and his 50 years of service to the community was close to my heart as I had horses for over 20 years and he took care of them.”

Melissa Martin, community outreach

“I found the story on Diane and Walter Foote, a Greenport couple who discovered their old house was built with 1891 circus billboards to be very entertaining. It perfectly combined the aspects of art and local history with a mystery.”

Lauren Sisson, senior associate editor

“The story about Ed Schaefer, the retired Laurel postal worker who received a heart transplant, was a great example of a piece about someone who made a difference in the community just by being themselves. It was great to see he got a new heart after his health issues.”

Krysten Massa, reporter

“Mary Latham’s ‘more good’ trip serves as inspiration that good things are happening all over the country, and that is for sure the one thing we all need to be reminded of.”

Cerria Torres, display sales coordinator

“I’ve always been fascinated with lives being saved through organ donation and Joseph Tandy’s story is an exceptional one. It is such an amazing gift for so many. In this case a young life was lost and a kidney helped save the young man’s father’s colleague. Truly wonderful.”

Sonja Reinholt Derr, sales and marketing director

“Robert Scott of Robert’s Jewelers in Southold has been a colorful figure on the North Fork for decades. It was wonderful to see the story behind his successful jewelry business, while also sad to see it come to an end.”

Joe Werkmeister, editor

“Bob Liepa’s column on the meaningful impact the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball league has had on the North Fork and entire East End. My family hosted a player the last two seasons and it has been an incredible experience. It’s also great to see some of these players make it into Major League Baseball.”

Andrew Olsen, publisher

Comments

comments