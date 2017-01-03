Cops: Two teens charged with robbing stores at gunpoint

Two teens were arrested Monday and charged with robbing a pair of stores at gunpoint, according to a police press release.

Maximillian Bonilla, 18, Mattituck, and Joseph Worysz, 19, Southold, were charged with robbing Bolla Market and Mobil gas station in Calverton on Sunday at gunpoint, Riverhead Town police said.

Mr. Bonilla was also charged with displaying a gun during a robbery at GameStop in Riverhead last Wednesday, officials said.

Both suspects reportedly wore masks during the robberies, police said.

Mr. Bonilla was charged with three counts second-degree robbery and Mr. Worysz was charged with two counts of second-degree robbery, police said.

They were held for an arraignment, officials said.

Photo: Joseph Worysz, left, and Maximillian Bonilla. (Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department)

