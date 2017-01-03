Tyler John McDonald of Greenport died Jan. 1. He was 21.

The son of Thomas McDonald and Toni Lee Mokus, he was born Aug. 26, 1995, at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Mr. McDonald worked as a plumber on Shelter Island.

Family members said he enjoyed living life with his dog, Rocco and skateboarding.

Mr. McDonald is survived by his mom, Toni Lee Mokus of Summerville, S.C.; his father, Thomas, of Cottageville, S.C. and his siblings, James “JR” Meehan of Summerville, T.J, of Summerville and Jennifer, of Cottageville.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Jan. 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold American Legion Post 803, P.O. Box 591, Southold, NY 11971.

Comments

comments