An unidentified female was severely burned outside Southold High School Thursday evening, according to police at the scene. Investigators say her injuries could be “self-inflicted.”

Southold police detective Ned Grathwohl said fire officials estimated the female was burned on “40 to 50″ percent of her body. No other information about the victim, who was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, was immediately released.

Southold Fire Chief Jim Rich said the injuries suffered appeared to be “very serious.”

Southold boys basketball coach Lucas Grigonis was first on the scene Thursday. Visibly shaken nearly an hour later, he declined to comment until after he had a chance to speak with police.

