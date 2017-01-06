NWS: 1-3 inches of snow to impact Friday morning commute

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Friday and predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow, causing hazardous travel conditions on Southold Town roads through the morning commute. More snow is forecasted for Saturday.

The advisory, which went into effect 10 p.m. Thursday, also states up to 4 inches will accumulate across Long Island.

Friday’s weather forecast shows there will be mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature reaching near 36 degrees and wind chills between 20 and 25 degrees.

At 4 a.m. Friday, the NWS also issued a Winter Storm Watch for Eastern Long Island Saturday and predicts 4 to 7 inches of new snow will accumulate.

Radar map credit: National Weather Service

