Two-hour delayed opening at North Fork schools

Updates on school closings, delayed openings, early dismissals and event cancellations.

• Oysterponds School District will have a two-hour delayed opening Friday.

• Bishop McGann-Mercy Diocesan High School will have a two-hour delayed opening Friday.

• Mattituck-Cutchogue School District will have a two-hour delayed opening Friday.

• Southold School District will have a two-hour delayed opening Friday.

• Greenport School District will have a two-hour delayed opening Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Friday and predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow, causing hazardous travel conditions on Riverhead Town roads through the morning commute. More snow is forecasted for Saturday.

Check back for the latest.

Comments

comments