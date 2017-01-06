National Weather Service’s latest snow totals

The National Weather Service is reporting between three to four inches of snow accumulated Friday morning across the North Fork.

Here are the latest snowfall totals posted at 8:59 a.m.:

• Riverhead: 4.2 inches as of 7:53 a.m.

• Mattituck: 4.1 inches as of 8:09 a.m.

• Jamesport: 3.5 inches as of 6:00 a.m.

Friday’s weather forecast shows there will be mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature reaching near 36 degrees and wind chills between 20 and 25 degrees.

The NWS also issued a Winter Storm Watch for Eastern Long Island Saturday and predicts 4 to 7 inches of new snow will accumulate.

Photo: Cutchogue vineyard Castello di Borghese. (Credit: Paul Squire)

