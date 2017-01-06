Former longtime Greenport and Southold resident Helen C. Price died Jan. 3 in Jupiter, Fla. She was 92.

The daughter of Helen (Olson) and Clifford Crafts. she was born Dec. 19, 1924, in Plainfield, N.J.

Ms. Price attended Friends Academy, Bryn Mawr College and the University of Pennsylvania Dental School. She ran a dental practice in Greenport and retired in 1979.

On June 19, 1950, she married William Price Sr. in Greenport.

Ms. Price was a Girl Scout leader; a member of the American Association of University Women, Shakespeare Club, the Minnepaug Club and North Fork Country Club; a volunteer for Family Service League and Community Action Southold Town and a Sunday School teacher.

Family members said she enjoyed art, golf and traveling abroad.

Predeceased by her brother, Clifford Jr. in 2000, Ms. Price is survived by her husband, Bill Sr., of Jupiter, Fla., son, Bill Jr., of Greenport, daughters Judy Hamm of Sundance, Wyo. and Sue Anderson of Southold and five grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Jan. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, officiated by the Rev. Garret Johnson. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to CAST or First Universalist Church of Southold.

