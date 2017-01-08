Lifeguard training for the upcoming summer season is set to be made easier in response to dwindling staff over the past few years.

The town found a pool at Peconic Landing where training classes can be held, which will save trainees some money, town government liaison officer Denis Noncarrow said Tuesday.

“To get teenagers living out here to go to Brookhaven up the island for days and days to get their certification was quite a project,” Mr. Noncarrow said.

Southold Town maintains six beaches, in addition to some swim spots in Greenport Village, and 25 to 30 lifeguards are needed to make sure those places are covered seven days a week and accommodate those who need to call in sick or head back to college in August.

“To have a little reserve is a big help,” Mr. Noncarrow said. “We just want to get on top of it now so when winter’s over we won’t have the challenge of last year.”

