Wrestling: Another match, another win for dominant Tuckers

They just keep rolling, dominating and winning.

Friday was more of the same for the Mattituck/Greenport/Southold high school wrestling team.

The Tuckers ran their season record to 17-1 and their Suffolk County League VII mark to 3-0 with a 62-6 pounding at Bayport-Blue Point High School. Luke Bokina (120 pounds), T.J. Beebe (138), Chance Anderson (285) and Sean Feeney (99) all produced pins for the Tuckers, the four-time defending Section XI Division II champions.



Bokina stopped Mike Kelger in two minutes and 36 seconds; Beebe pinned Tim Malia in 4:20; Anderson downed Andrew Truelich in 1:17; and Feeney’s defeat of Ryan Jones came in 3:43.

Luke’s twin brother, Jack Bokina, was impressive in his win at 132, an 18-0 technical fall over Billy Zoller.

Like the Bokinas, Feeney also has a twin on the team, Brian Feeney, who also walked away a winner. Brian Feeney, wrestling at 106, decisioned Brant Sadenweter, 5-3.

Mattituck’s Justin Lake was in control of his opponent, Noah Makley, for a 6-2 result at 126.

Also winning for Mattituck were Tom Salice (3-0 over Isaiah Sweeney at 145), Dan Harkin (4-0 over Tom Knapp at 152) and Gage Suglia (6-0 over Chris Murray at 182). Mattituck’s Ben Schmidt (170), Tyler Marlborough (195) and James Hoeg (220) gained wins by forfeit.

Bayport’s only team points came from Shane Santora (113) and Dylan McCarthy (160). Santora beat Jacob Theodorou, 4-0, and McCarthy used a last-second escape to overcome Tom Hoeg, 3-2, in what might have been the most exciting bout on the card.

“I think we’re one of the best teams out there,” Mattituck coach Cory Dolson. “I don’t think there is a team that we cannot wrestle with.”

[email protected]

Photo caption: Mattituck/Greenport/Southold’s Luke Bokina, top, pinned Bayport-Blue Point’s Mike Kelger in two minutes and 36 seconds. (Credit: Garret Meade)

Comments

comments