Cops: Cutchogue ambulance hit head-on during snowstorm

A Cutchogue Fire Department ambulance was struck head-on Saturday morning while returning to headquarters after responding to a call at Eastern Long Island Hospital, Southold Town police said.

The driver of a 2004 GMC SUV lost control of his vehicle on Route 48 just east of Sunset Motel in Greenport during the snowstorm and ran into the path of the ambulance, police said.

The driver of the SUV and his two teenage sons were treated for injuries by multiple fire departments that responded, including Greenport, Southold, Cutchogue and East Marion. Neither passenger in the Cutchogue ambulance were injured, police said.

The driver of the SUV, a Rhode Island man, was issued a summons for unlicensed operation, police said.

The accident took place just after 11:30 a.m. Both vehicles were towed from the scene, police said.

