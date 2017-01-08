The Suffolk Times’ 2016 People of the Year

A tradition dating back almost three decades continued this year with The Suffolk Times’ annual People of the Year awards to honor those who have made a difference in our community.
Here is a complete list of the winners for 2016:
Person of the Year: Charles Reichert
Public Servant of the Year: Jim Grathwohl
Educator of the Year: Emily Gundersen
Businessperson of the Year: Lucy Senesac
Community Leaders of the Year: Valerie Shelby and Sonia Spar
Sportsperson of the Year: Phil Reed
northforker Person of the Year: Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks