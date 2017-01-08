Ten inches of snow to be followed by two days of cold

While the low-pressure system that brought 10 inches or more of snow to the North Fork has departed, temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for another two days.

Gusty northwest winds of up to 20 miles per hour will make it feel even colder, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature is not expected to eclipse 24 degrees today with a low of just 8 degrees tonight. Wind gusts at times will make the temperature feel as much as 10 degrees cooler, the NWS reports. That wind should dissipate some Monday, when temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s. It is expected to warm up considerably with highs and lows in the 40s Tuesday.

One other concern will be blowing snow Sunday morning, the NWS warns, especially around open farmland in Southold and Riverhead towns. There is also a slight chance for more light snow in the late afternoon hours, according to the service.

The Town of Southold has canceled recreational programs for Sunday, though the Cutchogue transfer station is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. after closing early Saturday.

