Cops: Driver accidentally crashes into Country Corner Café

An 85-year-old woman who failed to hit the brake while trying to park outside the Country Corner Café in Southold struck a porch support beam and the southwest corner of the building, according to Southold Town Police.

The accident took place just after 5 p.m. Sunday when the driver, a Baldwin woman, failed to hit the brake of her 2014 Subaru Forester, police said. The driver was not injured and there were no injuries reported inside the cafe. No charges were filed.

A Southold Town building inspector determined the building was still safe, police said.

(Photo credit: Monique Singh-Roy, file)

Comments

comments