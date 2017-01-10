Southold hosting Sports Equipment Swap at recreation center

The Southold Town Youth Bureau will hold its first-ever Sports Equipment Swap at the end of the month to help residents avoid breaking the bank on new sporting goods.

Those looking to get rid of gently used sports equipment — anything from cleats to protective gear to skates — can drop items off at the Southold Town Recreation Center Thursday and Friday, Jan. 26 and 27, between 1 and 4 p.m., or Saturday, Jan. 28, from 8 to 10 a.m.

Anyone in search of equipment can browse the donated items Jan. 28 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

File photo: Southold Town Recreation Center is located at 970 Peconic Lane in Peconic.

