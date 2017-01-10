David Owen Averette Sr. of Southold died suddenly at his home Jan. 5, 2017. He was 80.

He was born in Southold June 10, 1936, to Mildred (Kolymago) and Owen Witt Averette and was a graduate of Southold High School.

Dave initially worked with his father at Averette’s Gas Station in Southold before embarking on a career of 32 years as a mechanic with Grumman in Calverton.

In his free time, he enjoyed crossword puzzles. Family members said he was a real handyman and very mechanically inclined.

Predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Patricia (née Brooks), on June 6, 1999, he is survived by four children and their spouses: Doreen Fitzpatrick (Dan) of Georgia, David O. Averette Jr. (Stacy) of Iowa, Duane Averette (Allison) of New Hampshire and Drew Averette (Karen) of Southold; a brother, Swanson Averette of Hawaii; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Services will be private. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorial donations in Dave’s name may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

