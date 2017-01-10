Stephen Weeks Mowry III, 24, died unexpectedly Jan. 6, 2017, at his parents’ home in Kingsport, Tenn.

Stephen was born and raised in Kingsport. He was a kindhearted young man who genuinely cared for his family and friends. His hobbies included swimming and photography. He was a 2010 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, where he was a member of the swim team.

Stephen attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, graduating in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace engineering. He was employed as an engineer with Peerless Blowers in Hot Springs, N.C.

Stephen was baptized and was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kingsport.

He was the beloved son of Steve and Eileen Mowry. “We love you to the stars and back.”

Left to cherish his memory along with his parents are his godmother, Carol Taggart of Southold; his godfather, Bill Mowry of Charlotte, N.C.; along with his uncles, John, Bill and Billy; his aunts, Tricia and Carol; his cousins, Richard, Matthew, Peter, Eva, Diana and Gracie; his special cousins, Mary Jean Conlon and Warren Mowry; and many lifelong friends from Kingsport.

Proverbs 3:5, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.”

The family will receive visitors Friday, Jan. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services in Kingsport. A private family funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kingsport, the Rev. W. Steve White officiating.

The family requests memorials in Stephen’s honor be made to the Haven of Mercy Ministries, P.O. Box 5490, Johnson City, TN 37602.

The care of Stephen Weeks Mowry III and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

