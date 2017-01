Winifred Caprise Cannon of Newtown, Conn., formerly of Orient, died Jan. 8, 2017 at Masonicare in Newtown. She was 91.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Interment will follow at the Orient Central Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

Comments

comments