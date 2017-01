The Lucky Bee, the Manhattan-based eatery which hosted a popular pan-Asian cuisine pop-up restaurant in Greenport this fall, will open a permanent spot in the village this year.

The 100-seat restaurant will be casual yet elegant and feature both indoor and outdoor seating, according to co-owner Rupert Noffs. Expect seasonal, farm-to-table Thai, Vietnamese and Cambodian dishes, he said.

Read more on northforker.com

Courtesy photo: Steamed pork and sesame dumplings served at the Manhattan restaurant. (Credit: The Lucky Bee)

Comments

comments