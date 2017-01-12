Real estate transfers

Listings prepared for Times/Review Newspapers by Suffolk Research Service, dated Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2016.
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Bank of NY Mellon to Hamilton, Glen, 407 West Ln (600-45-1-7.2), (R), $385,000
• Kaczorowski, D to Pichardo, Andres, 87 Fanning Blvd (600-84-4-8.2), (R), $273,000
• Wright, J Trust to 599 Peconic LLC, 599 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-87-2-18), (R), $785,000
• Bedoya J to Marmott, Stephen, 64 Meetinghouse Creek Rd (600-113-2-52.1), (R), $536,000
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• Lewis, G & J to Wallace, Gregory, 9 Red Oak Ct (600-80-1-4.2), (R), $425,000
• Hegeman, M to All Phases Painting Corp, 55 Jakes Ln (600-99-2-4.20), (R), $281,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• US Bank National Assoc to Moore, James, 30 Baiting Hollow Ln (600-40-3-14), (R), $288,750
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Terry, M by Executor to Olsen, Sean, 35915 Route 25 (1000-97-1-20), (R), $375,000
• 36660 Route 25 to Ghost Town LLC, 36660 Route 25 (1000-97-3-3.1), (C), $400,000
• 200 Skunk Lane LLC to Lopez, Eligio, 200 Skunk Ln (1000-97-3-6.1), (R), $450,000
• Hauser Family Trust to Finnican, Michael, 1130 Strohson Rd (1000-103-10-6), (V), $257,500
• T&J Property Mgmnt to Mennicken, Thomas, 1300 Track Ave (1000-137-2-2), (R), $225,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• Pisciotta, R & C to Fthenakis, Zachary, 2295 Cedar Dr (1000-22-5-28), (R), $655,000
• Campbell, C & R to Stanzoni, Gary, 345 Private Rd #8 & 3 lots (1000-23-1-15), (R), $770,000
FLANDERS (11901)
• Sarno Sr, A by Heirs to Blake Realty LLC, 12 Groves Dr (900-144-1-45), (R), $107,000
• Miller, L to Paucar, Carlos, 135 Oak Ave (900-145-1-44), (R), $255,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Jemcap SD II, LLC to Salcedo, Jazminda, 340 Bennett Rd (1000-40-5-1.4), (R), $375,000
• Townsend, J & Johnson, S to 222 Manor Place LLC, 222 Manor Pl (1001-2-2-41.1), (C), $890,000
• Feger, R & Taylor, T to Ciaputa, Alexander, 126 Sterling Ave (1001-3-4-31.2), (R), $880,000
• Tapp, R & Ellis, N to Canale, Edward, 152 Central Ave (1001-5-1-14), (R), $759,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Taft, A to Hartke, John, 853 Knollwood Ln & lot 21 (1000-107-6-5), (R), $1,225,000
• Jemcap SD LLC to Panter, Gabriel, 270 Illinois Ave (1000-113-11-18.1), (R), $436,000
• Degaudenzi, C to Whiting, Tracy, 3960 Ole Jule Ln (1000-122-4-26.1), (R), $565,000
• Scollard, G Trust to Driscoll, Kean, 905 Willis Creek Dr (1000-123-10-3), (R), $2,638,000
• Raftery, M & C to Buscemi, James, 215 Walnut Pl (1000-142-1-15), (R), $329,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Blanchard, F & B to Richardsen, Donna, 3665 Park View Ln (1000-15-1-35), (R), $669,000
• Candela, R & L to Orso, Mark, 1030 Uhl Ln (1000-15-5-24.16), (V), $270,000
• Holzapfel, J & J to Malloy, Peter, 1670 King St (1000-26-2-42.3), (R), $2,000,000
• Aller, R &Weinstein, B to Dyja, Thomas, 1320 King St (1000-26-2-48), (R), $1,270,000
PECONIC (11958)
• Koske, M by Referee to HJHW Peconic Sound LLC, 4660 Blue Horizon Bluffs (1000-74-1-35.52), (R), $421,000
• Bauser, B & F to Rubinstein, Elizabeth, 450 Indian Neck Ln (1000-86-4-1.12), (R), $780,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Stoneleigh Woods RH to Flynn, Richard, Stoneleigh Woods, #4101 (600-82.5-3-37), (R), $426,700
• Stoneleigh Woods RH to Sciotto, Francisco, 27 Haverton Ct, #4204 (600-82.5-3-44), (R), $426,700
• Senatore, J & M to Robinson, Philip, 15 Rabbit Run (600-84-2-34.2), (R), $365,000
• Nalcon Realty Corp to GAFF 21 LLC, 1065 W Main St (600-125-2-40), (R), $175,000
• Epp, L & D to Catlin, Nora, 100 Riverside Dr (600-129-6-9), (R), $399,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Retained Realty Inc to Salty Trapon LLC, 8 Wesley Ave (700-5-4-20), (R), $727,900
• Pincus, J to Feuerborn, Stephen, 6 Valley Rd (700-14-2-43), (R), $1,115,000
• Schweinsburg, R & J & F & D to Curko, Erik, 6 Bowditch Rd (700-14-3-44), (V), $185,000
• Sall, S & A to Harris, Susan, 27 Bay Shore Dr (700-22-1-108), (R), $4,000,000
SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)
• Wismann, W & E to Hall, Brendan, 22 Front St (600-92-3-25), (R), $593,500
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Brothier, M to Marcoe, Ellsworth, 2978 Lighthouse & 850 Hyatt (1000-50-3-15.1), (R), $570,000
• Martin, D & R to Kutner, Kenneth, 7613 Soundview Rd (1000-59-6-13), (V), $85,000
• Gabriel, G &Z & N &L to 1220 Youngs Avenue LLC, 1220 Youngs Ave (1000-60-2-8), (R), $524,000
• Maney, F by Executor to Agosta, Salvatore, 400 Gardiners Ln (1000-70-8-55), (R), $370,000
• JP Modular Homes Inc to Blanchard, Frederic, 5805 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-7-5.6), (R), $1,025,000
• Moyle, D to Parton, Norman, 1920 Minnehaha Blvd (1000-87-3-63.1), (R), $1,275,000
• Fraser, S to Mullins, Dennis, 13565 Main Bayview Rd (1000-88-2-17.5), (R), $1,425,000
• Landers Family Trust to Fraser, Suzanne, 800 Lakeside Dr (1000-90-3-6), (R), $925,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Roberts, R & Croce, D to Teague, Kevin, 164 Sunset Blvd (600-24-3-15), (R), $360,000
• Guercio, F to Johnson, Dean, 68 Cliff Rd (600-27-3-11.1), (R), $610,000
• Drozd, J & C to Acritelli, Richard, 24 Cliff Rd W (600-32-1-45), (R), $273,500
• Porco, R & D to Makowski, Eugene, 222 Fairway Dr (600-57-3-20), (R), $460,000
• Davis, D Trust to Crossroads Atlantic LLC, Hulse Landing Rd (600-58-1-2.2), (V), $875,304
• Mendez Jr, J & D to Lewin, Brian, 6 Par Ct (600-58-4-10), (R), $447,500
• Saddlebrook Group Inc to Kowalchuk, Joseph, 126 Stephen Dr (600-95-2-20), (R), $440,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)