Southold Blotter: Life raft reported stolen in Greenport

A life raft worth $3,675 was reported missing Sunday night by a Shelter Island man who had his boat repaired in Greenport, according to a police report.

The man said his boat had been taken to a dockyard in Greenport for servicing between July and September 2016. Sometime during the servicing, the life raft was stolen, the victim claimed.

The man wanted police to document the incident.

• A black Mercedes-Benz sedan was reportedly “swerving” while headed east on Main Road Sunday night, according to a police report. An officer located the vehicle and didn’t notice it swerving, but the driver was tailgating a Suffolk County transit bus, police said. The officer pulled over the driver — who was not intoxicated — and warned him not to tailgate the bus. No tickets were issued.

• An officer who responded to a report of gunshots in Greenport found the bangs were caused by fireworks Saturday night, police said. The officer was unable to find the source of the fireworks.

• A town highway worker spotted a person sitting on the roof of the North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck during the snowstorm early Sunday. Police searched the location around 12:40 a.m., but found the person was gone.

• A Greenport man reportedly received “threatening messages” that may be related to a gang incident, according to a police report. The victim told police about the messages Saturday morning, according to the report. No arrests were immediately reported, though police are investigating the incident.

• Two drunken men who were denied alcohol at the 7-Eleven in Mattituck allegedly threatened an employee before storming off early Saturday, according to a police report.

An employee at the store called police about 12:35 a.m. after he refused to sell beer to the two men “due to their intoxication,” police said. The employee said the two men became angry and left the store in two vehicles. Police searched the area but weren’t able to find the allegedly drunken men.

• A Cutchogue woman’s missing jewelry was pawned last week, according to a town police report.

The victim said her jewelry, including rings, necklaces and bracelets, were worth a combined total of 3,900, according to the report. The victim was informed of the theft by Suffolk County police last Wednesday.

• A Laurel woman received a death threat from an unknown number last Wednesday, according to a police report. The woman said she received a text message from an unknown person who threatened to kill her if she didn’t pay $1,500, police said. An officer attempted to call the number but found it was no longer in service. Detectives are investigating the incident.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

