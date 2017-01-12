Mattituck news: Girl Scouts earn their badges

Starting a new year with joyful news is my favorite part of writing this column. It’s been a tough year for many, and being able to kick off 2017 with good news is a perfect way to help us count our blessings and look forward to the future.

Babies make everyone smile! On Facebook, I saw the incredible smile on Owen Luke Zuhoski’s face, which made me giggle out loud. Owen was welcomed into the open arms of his parents, Grace and Ian, at 10:56 a.m. Dec. 26. He was a whopping 9 pounds, 7 ounces and 21.9 inches long. May God bless Owen as he brings joy to all who love him!

It also adds light to our lives when someone we love finds their true love. Tyler Cande has a special place in my heart, so hearing that he’d asked Allie Tyler to marry him made my day. Tyler and Allie recently spent months traveling the country in a custom van, so he popped the question by placing a “Will You Marry Me?” sign on the side of the van. May the road ahead be filled with all good things. Congratulations!

Student of the Month honors are a huge accomplishment. They’re given for more than good grades, often going to students who have overcome adversity, tried harder, were kind to another or other reasons. December’s recipients were Liz Dwyer, Tyler Williams, Shawn Howell, Kira Schroeder, Daniel Rosato, Abigail Rosato, Jose Cojon, Veronica Pugliese, Jude Couch, William Hickox, Cindy Cruz, Emily Javier and Kianja Christian. Bravo!

The Mattituck DECA Club recently participated in a regional competition and brought home 26 trophies, including two third-place, three second-place and four first-place. The winners will compete again in March in Rochester. Good luck!

Members of Girl Scout Troop 1474 spent part of their school vacation with North Fork Animal Welfare League, learning how to train dogs and give walks and visiting the town shelter’s kittens. They worked with kennel manager Gabby Glantzman. The Cadettes, led by members Emily Nicholson and Cassandra Stevens, were earning their Animal Friends badge. The other scouts participating were Sidney Brewer, Maya Hamilton, Ainsley Brewer, Samantha Hildesheim and Faith Ann Shipman. They were accompanied by leaders Nicole Brewer and Tammie Hildesheim.

The Cadettes also worked on the Secret Agent badge with officer Bill Brewer of Southold Town Police Department. The girls learned about investigations and fingerprints, looked for crime scene clues and even lifted fingerprints in the training room. The girls in the group were Delaney Hudock, Samantha Hildesheim, Sidney Brewer, Maya Hamilton, Ainsley Brewer, Cassandra Stevens and Emily Nicholson.

Attention eighth-graders: If you did not receive a Washington, D.C., letter in the mail, please see Mrs. Arslanian or Mrs. Nardolillo as soon as possible.

Congratulations to Lucy Senesac, Mattituck High School Class of 2005, for being named The Suffolk Times’ Businessperson of the Year. She’s a deserving young woman who continues to make her mark on the North Fork.

Getting ready to blow out birthday candles in the next couple of weeks are Katie Ross, Gabriella Macari, Emily McDonald-Magill, Anne Senesac, Chris Radigan, Phil Bianculli, Elliot Lang and Patricia Horton.

The high school Community Service and SADD clubs are participating in the “Adopt a Platoon” program through Jan. 17. All classrooms have collection boxes where you can donate essential items and extras to make days brighter for our troops. Suggested items include cereal, lotion, warm socks, crossword puzzle books, candy, footballs, postcards, pens, playing cards, trail mix, peanut butter and more. The list is long and all donations are welcome.

Contact Mattituck columnist Pat Arslanian at [email protected] or 631-298-8489.

