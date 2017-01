Richard V. Hurley of Cutchogue died Jan. 10 at his home. He was 84.

A memorial visitation will take place Sunday, Jan. 15, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. Cremation was private. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Calverton National Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.

