Richard A. Grigonis of Greenport, formerly of Southold, died at his home Jan. 12. He was 79.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Jan. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold. Interment with U.S. Marine Corps honors will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice or Southold Fire Department would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

