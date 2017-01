An eastbound lane of Route 48 in Peconic was briefly closed early this morning after a tractor trailer became stuck in the median, Southold Town police said.

The truck driver was driving east on Route 48 and attempted to avoid hitting a deer just after 5 a.m. Friday, police said. The truck then got stuck in the median, causing a partial road closure, police said.

The truck was removed shortly afterward, police said. No charges were filed.

