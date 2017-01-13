Police searching for Magic Fountain armed robbery suspect

A man who flashed what appeared to be a handgun during a robbery at the Magic Fountain Ice Cream shop in Mattituck Friday afternoon remains at large, Southold Town police investigators at the scene said.

The robbery occurred around noon when the unidentified man entered the store on Main Road and pulled up his shirt to reveal what looked like a gun, said police Detective Steven Harned.

The robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash totaling at least a “couple hundred dollars,” Mr. Harned said. No one was injured during the robbery, he added.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot north onto Factory Avenue, police said. Several police vehicles and officers — including Police Chief Martin Flatley — responded to the scene soon after the robbery and began canvassing the area.

Investigators are now looking at video surveillance footage and dusting for the suspect’s fingerprints at the ice cream store, authorities said. As of 1:20 p.m., no arrests have been made, Mr. Harned said.

[email protected]

Photo credit: Paul Squire

