The driver of an SUV looking to hunt deer Friday afternoon crashed into Dam Pond in East Marion after he swerved off the causeway, Southold Town police at the scene said.

The crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. and the driver was uninjured, police said.

No charges were made. As of 5 p.m., police were in the process of having a towing service remove the vehicle from the water. No other details about the incident were available.

Photo credit: Kelly Zegers

