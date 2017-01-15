One Minute on the North Fork: Goodale Farms



Goodale Farms in Riverhead is one of our favorite places for farm fresh eggs, local milk and maybe petting a goat or two.

Located on Main Road just east of County Road 105, the farms offers some of the best tasting local dairy products and pasture-raised meats. Customers are free to visit the animals, which includes goats, sheep, chickens and cows, while picking up their grocery staples. In season produce is also available.

The farm is not certified organic, but the farmers are quick to point out that the meat is free of antibiotics and hormones. And customers can see for themselves the way the livestock is treated.

Goodale Farms is located at 250 Main Road in Riverhead.

