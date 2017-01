Last year, Yusuf Alptekin visited Greenport for a bike ride with a friend. He went home a first-time business owner.

Alptekin, a Turkey native, plans to open a Mediterranean café and restaurant spanning three storefronts this spring.

The Olive Branch Café will be located on Front Street in the courtyard across the street from Mitchell Park. Each of the three storefronts will have a different use.

Photo: The future home of The Olive Branch Café in Greenport. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

