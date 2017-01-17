Former Greenport resident Lillie Mae Johnson of Coram died Jan. 16 at the age of 100.
Arrangements for a wake and homegoing service are pending.
DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
A complete obituary will follow.
Former Greenport resident Lillie Mae Johnson of Coram died Jan. 16 at the age of 100.
Arrangements for a wake and homegoing service are pending.
DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
A complete obituary will follow.
Former Southold resident Vera Barker Cowan passed away unexpectedly Jan. 4, 2017, at the age of 92. Comments comments
Richard A. Grigonis, a former resident of Southold, died at his home in Greenport Jan. 12, 2017. He was 79….
Read More
Richard V. Hurley of Cutchogue died Jan. 10 at his home. He was 84. Comments comments