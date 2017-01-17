Obituaries

Lillie Mae Johnson

by |
01/17/2017 11:52 AM |
No Comments

Former Greenport resident Lillie Mae Johnson of Coram died Jan. 16 at the age of 100.

Arrangements for a wake and homegoing service are pending.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments