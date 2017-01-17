Former Mattituck resident Ethel Kehrbaum of Weeki Wachee, Fla. died Jan. 13 in Spring Hill, Fla. at the age of 90.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will take place at 5 p.m., officiated by the Rev. George Summers of Advent Lutheran Church in Mattituck. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Calverton National Cemetery and the funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m.

A complete obituary will follow.

