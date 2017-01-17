Jeanne R. Schlachter of Southold died at her home Jan. 15, 2017. She was 86.

She was born in Huntington Oct. 3, 1930, to Edward and Emma Reddy.

After her marriage to Harry E. Schlachter, they resided in Northport before moving to the North Fork in the early 1960s.

For many years, Jeanne was the attendance lady at Southold schools. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, cross stitch, reading and crossword puzzles.

Surviving are her husband, Harry, her son, Greg, and daughter-in-law, Denise, all of Southold, and many friends.

The family would like to thank Chris Adipietro, Pam Abele and East End Hospice for the loving care given to Jeanne.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where religious services will be held at 6 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley.

Memorial donations to Southold Fire Department or East End Hospice would be appreciated.

