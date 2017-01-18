Town to unveil updated, mobile-friendly website next month

Look for some changes in Southold Town’s website next month.

Denis Noncarrow, the town’s government liaison officer, and Lloyd Reisenberg, its network and systems administrator, outlined the changes for the Town Board using a test site on Tuesday morning.

They said they’re hoping the new site — which will have the same domain name — will go live Feb. 1.

“We’ve been on a yearlong process updating the website,” said Mr. Noncarrow. “The old one was fine, but it’s about four or five years old. And one of the biggest reasons that change comes with that is that so many people are using different devices now, and the old website is not friendly to those devices, such as cell phones and tablets.”

“The content hasn’t really changed,” Mr. Reisenberg said. “The big push was to make it device-friendly so it will be formatted correctly on a tablet or a smart phone, which everybody is using nowadays.”

“The new site doesn’t look a ton different, but once you go through it, you’ll see it’s a lot more user-friendly,” Mr. Noncarrow said. “It moves toward things you’re looking for a lot quicker. There isn’t as many steps to different things that, right now, take three or four steps to go to.”

There will be a new navigational structure so people can find what department or what specific service they are looking for easier, he said.

There will also be more of a push toward accepting online payments for some town services.

Mr. Reisenberg said they are encouraging town departments to submit more information for the website.

[email protected]

Comments

comments