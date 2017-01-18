Howard Dean to discuss the state of American politics in Greenport

Howard Dean will hold a nonpartisan discussion this month at Peconic Landing about the current state of American politics.

Mr. Dean — the former governor of Vermont, Democratic National Committee chair and 2004 presidential candidate — will give a short lecture, leaving most of the time for a question-and-answer session.

In May, Mr. Dean hosted a conversation at the retirement community in Greenport called “How Our Grandchildren’s Generation is Changing Everything,” taking a look at how millennials are affecting the world.

“During Mr. Dean’s last visit, the audience was standing room only, and he brought in a crowd that crossed party lines and generational divides,” said Robert Syron, president and CEO of Peconic Landing. “It was really a very open and candid discussion. It is a respectful conversation, and after his discussion people are free to ask questions. It’s a unique opportunity for the community.”

The free event is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 4 p.m.

Space is limited and guests are required to register for the event. Visit peconiclanding.ticketleap.com to register.

Courtesy photo: Howard Dean will speak at Peconic Landing Jan. 31. (Credit: Mona T. Brooks)

