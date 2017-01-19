Real estate transfers

Listings prepared for Times/Review Newspapers by Suffolk Research Service, dated Dec. 7-12, 2016.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Higgins Housing Init to Bruschi, Charles, 14 Willow St (600-87-1-8), (R), $680,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Agrusa & Deguardi Agrus to Browne, Kevin, 613 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-121), (R), $323,000

• Simonelli, D to Lacarrubba, Joseph, 69 Kerry Ct (600-81-1-17.5), (R), $800,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Powers, L to H&Z Property Holdings LLC, 31 Laurin Rd (600-115.1-1-11), (R), $170,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Costello, M & M to Kerins, Richard, 1605 Pine Tree Rd Ext (1000-98-1-7.7), (R), $600,000

• Izzo, S to Lomangino Trust 2001, Charles, 1035 Meadow Beach Rd (1000-111-10-1.1), (V), $100,000

• Izzo, P to Lomangino Trust 2001, Charles, 602 Meadow Beach Rd (1000-111-10-1.2), (V), $100,000

• Izzo, P & S to Lomangino Trust 2001, Charles, Lowland Rd (1000-111-10-2), (V), $100,000

• Izzo, P & S to Lomangino Trust 2001, Charles, 805 Meadow Beach Rd (1000-111-10-18.1), (R), $2,500,000

• Izzo, P to Lomangino Trust 2001, Charles, 805 Meadow Beach Rd (1000-111-10-18.2), (V), $500,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Barnes, E & Aloizou, M to Rudd, Thaddeus, 75 The Cross Way (1000-30-2-13), (R), $525,000

• Parkside Heights Co to Scott, Joseph, 1860 Shipyard Ln (1000-38-7-9.2), (V), $170,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Bates, R & H to Munoz, Jorge, 125 Priscilla Ave (900-143-1-24), (R), $310,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Gonzalez, T to Popp, Ethan, 945 Westwood Ln (1000-33-2-6), (R), $515,000

• Ward, P Trust to Heaney, Robert, 620 Willow Dr (1000-33-6-3), (R), $549,000

• Lapidus, B to Sharkey-Ingoglia Trust, 1825 Calebs Way, #7 (1000-40.1-1-7), (R), $349,000

• O’Leary Jr, P to Nolan, Mark, 61475 CR 48, Unit D205 (1000-45.1-2-27), (C), $370,000

• Maher, E & C to 345 Wiggins Street LLC, 345 Wiggins St (1001-6-4-8), (R), $690,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• US Bank National Assoc to Mello, Chad, 14500 Route 25 (1000-114-9-4), (R), $255,675

ORIENT (11957)

• Polichronakis, E to Callhome LLC, 505 Plum Island Ln (1000-15-5-34), (V), $190,000

• Matassoni & Valentine to Guard, Edward, 1970 Village Ln (1000-24-2-24), (R), $1,500,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Beletsis, C to Vangsgaard, Charlotte, 2715 Roanoke Ave (600-15-1-2.2), (R), $775,000

• Taliercio S & M to Concannon, Diana, 58 Linda Ln W (600-16-1-21.1), (R), $725,000

• Stoneleigh Woods RH to Maiorini, Patsy, Stoneleigh Woods, #4202 (600-82.5-3-42), (R), $416,660

• Tremper, L to Fab Masonry, Inc, 821 Northville Tpke (600-109-1-6.1), (R), $250,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Lobrutto & Fitzpatrick to Armstrong, Brian, 21 Great Circle Dr (700-1-1-42), (R), $750,000

• Olinkiewicz, J to Heus, James, 54 Country Club Dr (700-1-2-19), (R), $1,250,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Gerard, S & K to Sjoberg, Fredrik, 116 S Jamesport Ave (600-92-2-24), (R), $550,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Tietjen III, G & P to Conte, Steven & Doreen, 2450 Lighthouse Rd (1000-50-4-10), (R), $482,000

• Burdick, S to Weingarth, Michael, 2710 Hyatt Rd (1000-54-1-14), (R), $370,000

• Norton, A to Murtha, Gerard, Long Creek Dr & lots 3 & 15 (1000-56-1-11.14), (V), $1,125,000

• Bertsch Family Trust to Foley, Regina, 2555 Youngs Ave, Unit 1E (1000-63.1-1-5), (C), $382,000

• Barker, E by Executor to Skinner, Trust, 2555 Youngs Ave, Unit 16A (1000-63.1-1-26), (C), $380,000

• Ferguson, R to Marcoux, Patricia, 2555 Youngs Ave, Unit 5A (1000-63.2-1-1), (C), $350,000

• Sabalja, P & L to Rohde, David, 1615 Anchor Ln (1000-79-4-6.1), (R), $1,750,000

• Costello, P by Dev to Ellinghaus, Jonathan, 930 Jacobs Ln (1000-79-7-35), (R), $425,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Hanafusa H & M to Gasparo, Frank, 66 Beach Club Ln (600-24-2-43), (R), $790,000

• Boyd, T & D to Hansen, Mark, 92 Beach Rd (600-26-3-55.1), (R), $180,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

