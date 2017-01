Paul A. Gancarz of Cutchogue died at his home Jan. 17. He was 90.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial follow at 1 p.m. Jan. 21, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will take place at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

