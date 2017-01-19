Cutchogue news: Learn about the old Burying Ground

Happy New Year! I once read that it was acceptable to say Happy New Year well into January, as long as it was the first time you were saying it to whomever you were saying it to. Hope that your new year is off to a good start.

Cutchogue’s ancient headstones are its windows into the lives of early settlers. Please join the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council to learn about their fascinating stories from Ryan Carita and Zach Studenroth and discover how our founders’ records can now be shared online. CNSHC invites you to join them Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. for “The Old Cutchogue Burying Ground and BillionGraves.com: Accessing Epitaphs (and More!) Online” at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library.

Diane and John Graeb are happy to announce the birth of their new granddaughter, Catherine Adeline Graeb. Catherine was born Dec. 17 to Diane and John’s son Michael and his wife, Dianne. Michael and Dianne live with their family in Seattle. May God bless you and keep you, may God’s light shine upon you and may you be surrounded by goodness and live in peace.

Congratulations to Christine Bieber, Cutchogue Fire Department’s newest EMT! Christine successfully obtained her basic EMT certification, which encompassed over 160 hours of classroom and clinical time over the past six months. Best wishes in your future EMS endeavors.

The other day I went on a field trip to Mattituck Fire Department with the 3-year-old class from A Time to Grow Preschool in Cutchogue. They gathered in the meeting room for a hands-on demonstration and talk. The children got to see firefighter Vinny Tirelli transform from Hannah’s dad and into a fireman right before their eyes. Chief Steve Libretto was right on the floor with the group as he introduced the children to a fireman. The program teaches children that there is nothing to be afraid of and that if, God forbid, they were in a fire, not to hide from the fireman. Next, they toured the ambulances and fire trucks; they also received a fire hat and goody bag. Thank you to the fire department for presenting this program and to the community for your support.

A Time to Grow Preschool will host an open house Feb. 11. Visit the school, located in the downstairs section of North Fork United Methodist Church, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Call 631-767-3229.

Congratulations to Claire Gatz, Mattituck High School All State soccer champion!

“Dough,” a warm-hearted 2015 release, tells the story of a friendship that forms between a baker and his young apprentice when the apprentice accidentally drops his stash into the mixing dough. It’s a tale about overcoming prejudice and finding redemption in unexpected places. Please join the North Fork Reform Synagogue for the first film in its 2017 Cinematic Series on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. in the social room at Cutchogue Presbyterian Church. There will be light refreshments and stimulating conversation; everyone is welcome. Suggested donation: $5 per person.

Upcoming NFRS programs include “The Tree of Life: Celebrating Tu’bshvat, the Festival of the New Year of the Trees,” at 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at Downs Farm Preserve and Nature Center in Cutchogue. Learn about the trees that thrive in our area, proper planting and caring techniques, the most beneficial products, and receive a sapling for planting. Then learn about the background of Downs Farm Preserve and Group for the East End, the environment, sustainability and how we can be good stewards of the land from Jessica Kennelly, outreach coordinator for Group for the East End. For more information about these and other programs, visit northforkreformsynagogue.org.

Have a good week!

Contact Cutchogue-New Suffolk columnist Barbara Sheryll at [email protected] or 631-734-5242.

