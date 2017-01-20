Cops: Mattituck man charged with DWI on Main Road

A Mattituck man who was pulled over for a broken headlight was caught driving drunk Thursday night, according to a Southold Town police release.

Daniel Brisotti, 29, was stopped on Main Road in Mattituck about 11:15 p.m. after police spotted the defective light on his 2010 Toyota, according to the release. Police said Mr. Brosotti was intoxicated at the time and he was arrested at the scene.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI and issued traffic tickets for the broken headlight and an expired inspection, according to the release.

