Joan R. Schwab of Mattituck, formerly of Levittown, died Jan. 19, 2017. She was 84.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will take place at 8 p.m. Interment will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Oakwood Cemetery in Bay Shore. The funeral procession will be leaving the funeral home at 10 a.m.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments