Local photographer starts photo booth company without the booth

From a guest’s perspective, one of the best aspects of a wedding is crowding as many friends and relatives as possible into a photo booth and snapping a few pictures with various silly props. But given the size of most machines, it’s difficult to involve more than three or four people.

That’s where Sherry Pickerell, who launched North Fork Photobooth Company in September, comes in. Instead of using a standard booth, the Southold resident simply uses a backdrop and props to create instant photo booth-style pictures.

“I enjoy seeing the happiness on people’s faces,” she said. “I like that I can provide people with happy memories that they can leave with physically in their hands.”

By using a backdrop and a camera designed by friend and fellow professional photographer Brandon Wong, Pickerell can fit up to 23 people in one shot. The setup, which includes a camera and touch screen, allows those who book her services to work with her to create a custom background. Pickerell also offers four other standard backgrounds, which can be raised to different heights to suit the event space, and numerous props guests can use.

