Highwind Farm offers horse riding lessons, training and boarding at its 60-acre equestrian facility in Mattituck.

The farm hosts a youth riding program year-round and has an indoor ring that’s heated during the winter months. It also hosts birthday parties and special events.

Highwind Farm is located at 1150 Old Main Road, Mattituck

For information, call (631) 298-4349 or visit highwindfarm.com

