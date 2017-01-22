NWS issues hazardous weather outlook with flooding, high winds

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood watch and high wind warning for the area, causing hazardous travel conditions on local roads Monday.

Rain is predicted to be heavy at times starting Monday morning through the evening, totaling about 2 inches. A coastal flood watch goes into effect Monday morning, with moderate coastal flooding predicted around high tide later in the evening.

“Numerous road closures may be needed,” the weather alert states. “Structural damage may be observed along the immediate shoreline.”

A high wind warning will also be in effect between 1 a.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday, with 30 to 40 mph northeast winds and wind gusts reaching up to 70 mph.

Power outages and fallen trees are expected as a result of the strong wings, which the NWS predicts will mostly take place late Monday morning and last until Monday night.

Check back for updates.

Map: Monday rainfall predictions for Long Island. (Credit: National Weather Service)

Comments

comments