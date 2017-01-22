Girls Winter Track: Mattituck’s Dinizio third in 55-meter dash

Mattituck High School junior Meg Dinizio bolted to a third-place finish in the 55-meter dash in the Suffolk County League V girls winter track championships at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood on Saturday. Her time was 7.79 seconds. A teammate, eighth-grader Isabella Masotti, was sixth in 8.07.



Two Mattituck runners, senior Melanie Pfennig and junior Payton Maddaloni, grabbed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 3,000. Pfennig’s time was 10:56.40 and Maddaloni clocked 10:58.02.

Maddaloni was also sixth in the 1,500 in 5:22.11.

Mattituck was fourth in the 4×800 relay (10:02.92) and sixth in the 4×400 (5:03.51).

Mattituck high jumper Sam Husak, a senior, cleared 4 feet, 8 inches, good for fifth place.

Mattituck junior Julia Vasile-Cozzo came in sixth in the 1,500 race walk in 10:24.29 and Masotti was sixth in the 300 in 45.50.

Greenport/Southold sophomore Marie Mullen claimed sixth in the 55 hurdles in 10.09 to bring the Clippers their only point.

Mattituck finished fourth in the team scoring with 23 points. Elwood/John Glenn was first with 138.

Photo caption: Mattituck junior Meg Dinizio took third place in the League V 55-meter dash in 7.79 seconds. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

