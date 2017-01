Southold police closed Hortons Lane between Old North and Jennings roads in Southold due to a downed utility pole Monday afternoon.

Southold police at the scene couldn’t confirm how the pole broke and the road remained closed as of 1:30 p.m.

No power outages have been reported as of 1:30 p.m. and PSEG Long Island has been notified to fix the pole, police said.

Photo credit: Nicole Smith

